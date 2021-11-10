Hardee’s celebrates opening of remodeled restaurant

Hardee’s of Jefferson City held a grand reopening on October 27, to celebrate the completion of a complete remodeling. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Hayden Palmer, Hardee’s Star, Hardee’s Manager Darlene Holloway, Jefferson City Council member Sheila Purkey, Shameka Sherles-Kyle; Hardee’s General Manager Andrea Perry, Joanne Wilson, Monica Simpson, Brittany Jones, Smokey, and Jessie Burgess. In the second row are Jayme Bowden, Hardee’s Team Engagement; Julie Shirley, Christine Deering; Council member Ailene Combs; Destiny Rogers, and Chamber board members Julie Livesay and Tony Miksa. In backare Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain; Adam Steinman, Hardee’s Chief of Development; Matthew Walls; Chamber Interim President Diondre Jackson; Hardee’s Chief Brand Officer Chad Crawford, and Hardee’s CEO John Dunion. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER

Hardee’s, known for “feeding your happy,” commemorated the grand reopening of 27 newly remodeled restaurants throughout greater Knoxville with an exciting ribbon-cutting event.The afternoon celebrations featured games, giveaways, and photo opportunities.

Special guests in attendance included Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain, members of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, several CKE Restaurants, Inc. executives, and beloved Smokey, the UT mascot.

