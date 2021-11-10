Hardee’s celebrates opening of remodeled restaurant

Hardee’s, known for “feeding your happy,” commemorated the grand reopening of 27 newly remodeled restaurants throughout greater Knoxville with an exciting ribbon-cutting event.The afternoon celebrations featured games, giveaways, and photo opportunities.
Special guests in attendance included Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain, members of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, several CKE Restaurants, Inc. executives, and beloved Smokey, the UT mascot.
