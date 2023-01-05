Interstate 40 was shut down in Dandridge for about five hours last Friday morning after a tandem trailer rig carrying hazardous chemicals overturned, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
The driver of the rig, Jeffrey Ferrell, 46, told troopers he was headed east at 4:22 a.m. when another vehicle merged into his lane at the 417 on-ramp and struck his truck. He swerved left and applied his brakes to avoid the collision, and the second trailer of the tandem fish-tailed and flipped onto its side.
