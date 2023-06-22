Heart of the South Race passes through Jefferson City

Blacksburg, Virginia’s Odie Hestness walks east in Jefferson City along Old Andrew Johnson Highway on his daily quest to achieve his 40 miles per day average. It’s his fourth Heart of the South 10 and a half day walking vacation. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Chances are those who’ve been on Highway 11E or Old Andrew Johnson Highway this week have seen a number of walkers making their way toward Knoxville. Some saw them as early as Saturday and, according to an online tracker, one person was still working to get to Jefferson City as of press time yesterday.
Participants in the Last Annual Heart of the South Race (HOTS) left Fig, North Carolina, Thursday morning, having received their maps the night before. Their destination was/is 347 miles away in Castle Rock, Georgia, in the upper northwest corner with the boundaries of Alabama and Tennessee.
