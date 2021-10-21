Members of the White Pine History Committee, taken at the unveiling of the display on September 18th at PineFest. Pictured from left are Dale Snapp, Jenny Strange, Laura Coffee, Linda Kibodeaux, Alyson Susong, and Councilman Ronnie Dukes. – PHOTO PROVIDED BY DALE SNAPP
It’s not every day someone can walk down Main Street and look back in time, but the White Pine History display at 1625 Main Street was the place for doing just that from the day of its unveiling at Pine Fest on September 18 through October 17.
The White Pine Library has a repository of town archives and photos which now includes this year’s display that has been cataloged by Dale Snapp of the White Pine History Committee for anyone to view.
