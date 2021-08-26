A student in Hoof & Harness’s summer reading program, “Horse Tales,” shares a book with one of her friends. The program, held this summer, helped students at Hoof and Harness catch up on reading skills that lagged behind due to the pandemic. – SUBMITTED
Learners at Hoof & Harness have been developing their reading skills with encouragement from equine friends, thanks in part to a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The experiential learning center, located on a farm in Strawberry Plains, added its “Horse Tales” program this summer, featuring new games, reading exercises, literacy-themed activities in their sensory course trail, and and reading-related activities in the therepeutic driving segment. Dollar General provided a $3,000 literacy grant.
