No one was injured, but there were tense moments Sunday morning when a hot air balloon carrying several passengers became entangled in power lines.
New Market Volunteer Firefighters responded to Caldwell Road, behind Jefferson Memorial Hospital, at about 9:15 a.m., Capt. Sammy Solomon reported. They received assistance from an Appalachian Electric Cooperative line crew, which shut off power to the lines and helped move the balloon.
