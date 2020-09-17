Meeting for the first time since March, Jefferson County’s Industrial Development Board (IDB) received updates last week on the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan between the County and H & J Developers for Exit 417.
A TIF agreement allows a developer to receive up-front funds from IDB bonds to help pay for financing a specific project. Repayment is based on projected incremental taxes captured in the future.
