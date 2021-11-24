Inaugural C-N Sparks Award goes to Gallaty

Carson-Newman Vice President for Church Relations and Campus Ministries Jonathan Akin, left, presents Dr. Robby Gallaty with the University’s inaugural Ken Sparks Award. Along with a certificate, Gallaty was given an Eagles football helmet in honor of C-N’s legendary coach whose name the award bears. – C-N PHOTO
Carson-Newman University presented Long Hollow Church Senior Pastor Robby Gallaty with the inaugural Ken Sparks Award during its Alumni and Friends Dinner November 16 at Brentwood Baptist Church.
“It is such a pleasure to honor Dr. Gallaty with this award,” said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler. “His commitment to ‘making disciples who make disciples’ is having a tremendous impact for the Kingdom. His journey and his passion of serving the Lord are truly inspiring. Ken Sparks’ legacy prioritizes evangelism, discipleship, and Christ-centered excellence. Dr. Gallaty certainly embodies all of those.”
