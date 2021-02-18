Inclement weather retargets bridge ETA

Crewmembers from London, Kentucky’s Kay & Kay Contracting assemble framing for a concrete wall pour on the north side of the Old Andrew Johnson Highway overpass. The latest estimation for completion is early April, just more than a year after the old structure underwent the first stages of demolition. MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Project Manager Ryan Henley told Jefferson City Council Members during an electronic work session Tuesday evening that he is hopeful the Old Andrew Johnson Highway overpass will be completed a little after Easter.
“As everyone knows, this bridge has had its share of delays,“ began the Knoxville office leader for Vaughn and Melton. And while it might not be as bad as the snow or ice other locales are dealing with, he said recent downpours have negatively impacted the project.
