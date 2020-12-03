Michaela Jones, of The Creek Downtown, hands cups to Alana Carroll, local coordinator for Isaiah House 117. The campaign to build a transitional home for foster children will be the beneficiary of several hot chocolate stands across the county Saturday. The Creek will supply the stand that will be in front of the Modern Woodmen office. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Those looking to stave off the cold this weekend can warm their bellies with hot cocoa and their hearts with generosity while helping raise funds for Jefferson County’s Isaiah 117 House on Saturday.
Local coordinator Alana Carroll and volunteers are setting up more than a dozen such stands across the county from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Those serving cocoa will accept donations for cups of the tasty beverage and will also have bracelets available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.