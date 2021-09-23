J.U.S. fined for city code violations

The property at 2025 Black Oak Street in Jefferson City has been judged as being out of compliance with three municipal ordinances. Jennings Utility Service is generating a fine of $25 per day until the location is cleared by City officials. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Last week, Jefferson City Municipal Judge Keith Repass ruled that Jennings Utility Service (J.U.S.) has violated three City ordinances and assessed a $25 per day fine for 71 days ($1,775).
On Tuesday, Jefferson City Building Inspector Scott Zimmerman said the daily levy will continue until J.U.S. principal Jordan Jennings or his agents see that the matters have been properly addressed. He said the case will close when the issues have been cleared with him and Codes Officer Bryce Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.