Following a trend that touched every county in Tennessee, unemployment in Jefferson County rose 1.2 percentage points in January, reaching 4.2 percent.
An increase in the labor force, and a drop in the number of employed combined to send the rate upward. Figures for the month showed the total labor force at 25,241, an increase of 174 when compared to December, and the number of employed at 24,188, a decrease of 118 workers. The result was the addition of 292 people to the number of unemployed, which increased to 1,053.
