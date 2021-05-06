A firefighter feels the fire’s fervor and energy during Saturday’s controlled burn. Trainees included those from Dandridge, Lakeway Central, Kansas-Talbott, White Pine and Knoxville’s Rural-Metro, along with JCFD, which hosted the event. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Smoke billowing from a Davis Street house owned by Carson-Newman University signaled a rite of passage Saturday morning, as a dozen area firefighting recruits received significant training during a controlled burn.
Lt. Lee Rayburn, Jefferson City Fire Department’s training officer, said the University has donated three vacant homes to the department. Over time the other two will be likewise used for hands-on educational experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.