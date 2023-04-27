Makenzie Alvey (left) and Bailey Horner pick up plastic bottles on the shore of Douglas Lake Thursday as part of the annual "Keep Douglas Blue" trash pick-up by Jefferson County High students. Trailing the pair with a trash bag is Landon Thomas. All three are members of the Service Learning program – just one of the groups involved in the lake clean-up. Members of the Leadership Class, along with several JCHS service clubs, also participated in the effort. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
Events leading up to Earth Day April 22 resulted in the removal of well over 1,000 pounds of trash from Douglas Lake and other locations around the county.
Spearheaded by students from Jefferson County High, clean-up efforts took place at the Dandridge Dock and Flora Road Lake Access areas last Thursday, as well as Centennial Park in Jefferson City. Previously this spring, members of the Jefferson County Patriot Anglers teamed with the Eagle Anglers from Carson-Newman University to clean up lake access areas in the Town of Dandridge – picking up 150 bags of trash, as well as a large amount of driftwood.
