JCHS to unveil ‘tiny home’ at open house

Getting the interior of the Jefferson County High ‘tiny house’ ready for tours later this month are students Hunter Foister (on stairs) and Charles Dossett, with teacher Steven Strange. You can find out how to bid on purchase of the structure during a school open house February 22. – Steven Lloyd | The Standard Banner
Representatives of over 40 industry, business, and post-secondary opportunities will meet with Jefferson County High students and their families during an Open House February 22.
The evening will also feature tours of the Holt Center for Career Technical Education and the official unveiling of a self-sustaining “tiny” home constructed by students. The home will be sold through a sealed bid process.
