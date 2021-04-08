A Dandridge man is charged after he allegedly fled a traffic stop Monday night and struck a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle head-on after colliding with four other cars.
There were no serious injuries in the 9:28 p.m. accident on Highway 92 near the Highway 25/70 intersection in Dandridge, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident, according to a preliminary information report issued yesterday.
