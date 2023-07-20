Jefferson City received a new sign denoting its inclusion as part of the county’s ThreeStar designation. The state-sanctioned community development program is designed to assist in communities in preparing for a better future. On hand for the presentation were City Manager James Gallup, Vice Mayor Kevin Bunch, Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts, Council member Shelea Purkey, Jefferson County Director of Community Relations and Special Projects LeAnn Sutton, Mayor Mitch Cain, and Council members Ailene Combs and Rocky Melton. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Kent Maples’ desire to commercially develop Jefferson City property fronted by Broadway Boulevard has been thwarted a second time.
During Tuesday evening’s special called July meeting, Building Department Head Jeff Houston noted a projected map to state the owner’s intentions. He had said that two actions were needed – the first to rezone a piece of property and the second to abandon an alley and roadway.
