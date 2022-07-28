A long hoped-for Jefferson City Fire Department substation, to be located on the east end of town, is closer to a reality, Mayor Mitch Cain said last week.
He said City Council’s financial planning includes a station. A previously discussed design, featuring a three single-length bay building with lobby, dayroom and living quarters, could be functioning “in the next 24 to 36 months,” the mayor suggested.
(0) comments
