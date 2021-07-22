The miner who died July 13 in an accident at Nyrstar’s Immel Mine was struck by falling rock during scaling operations from the basket of a personnel lift, acording to a preliminary fatality report released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration last Friday.
Gerald D. Turbyville, 68, of Jefferson City, had been employed at the mine in Knox County for just over 10 years and 40 weeks, the MSHA report states. According to his obituary, he was a National Guardsman and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Services were held this week, including a gathering of friends and family at New Market Volunteer Fire Department.
