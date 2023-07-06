Jefferson City residents offer TDOT feedback on 11E

Mark and Eileen Bowers share ideas and concerns about Jefferson City traffic flow and patterns with CDM Smith Senior Project Manager Stephanie Hargrove during a public meeting in Council Chambers. Participants were able to document their input with notes they adhered to map projections.– Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Dozens of area residents buzzed around Council Chambers of Jefferson City Hall during a June 20 session with TDOT staffers, CDM Smith engineers and other planners. In their heads were ideas – some complimentary and others critical – and in their hands were pens and sticky notes so they could post their feedback on conceptual drawings.
“Our project is mainly focused on planning for this corridor, looking towards the future and what options we can have to help improve this corridor,” noted Stephanie Hargrove, senior project manager for engineering and consulting giant CDM Smith. “Whether it’s driveway access, interchange improvements or pedestrian improvements, this meeting is your chance to give feedback, so it’s one of the most important parts of all of these corridor studies.”
