The lack of a quorum at Monday’s regular monthly meeting for Jefferson City’s Regional Planning Commission prompted a special called session, slated for 5:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 5.
Commissioners Carolyn Blevins, Kevin Bunch and Mitch Cain waited 15 minutes before Cain suggested to Building Inspector and Zoning Official Jeff Houston that cancelling the meeting would be in order. Neither of the other three current members, Jeff Chitwood, Chair Spencer Gatlin or Bill Newman, were available. Houston noted that Commissioner Peggy Price has previously announced her resignation from the body due to conflicts with her work schedule.
