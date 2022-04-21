A TDOT maintenance contract, a property annexation request, a mowing service contract and decorative street signage for old downtown will be on the agenda for Jefferson City Council’s May 2 meeting.
The agenda was set during Tuesday evening’s work session. Vice Mayor Kevin Bunch chaired the meeting in Mayor Mitch Cain’s absence.
City Manager John Johnson told Council that he hopes for a conversation to make the TDOT deal more equitable for the municipality.
“The amount of dollars is the same as it has been for a long time and, usually, we are 10 or 12 thousand dollars short on what we bill for and collect,” he explained. “(W)e can only collect the amount of the contract …”
Saying he thinks Council should endorse the agreement, he intoned, “But we are going to see if we can get some more dollars if possible.”
Public Works Director Porter Massengill addressed the body on behalf of the Mossy Creek Foundation’s request that his department install retro street signs as the Foundation raises money for them in coming months.
MCF will pay approximately $1,800 for each sign, along with fixtures and brackets, with municipal crews installing as they are bought and paid for, over the course of the next 18 months to two years. A February 3 letter from then President Richard Hall committed that the group will only seek installation services from Public Works, and that MCF will be responsible in the event the wrought iron-style signs are damaged or removed.
Council Member Rocky Melton used the matter as a springboard to a larger inquiry.
“Let me comment,” he began. “We’re getting new signs. What about the buildings? Are we doing anything to the buildings or are we just going to have beautiful signs?”
Taking exception with her colleague’s tone, Council Member Ailene Combs rejoined him, saying, “Let me comment, Mr. Melton. You have put Jefferson City down, and I– – You have called it trashy…”
Melton started to respond as Bunch overrode both members momentarily with quick gaveling while admonishing, “One at a time now, folks.”
The owner of a business in the district, Combs championed the Foundation with, “I feel like they are going forward; why are you putting them down?”
“I’ve not seen a thing down there,” grumbled Melton, to which Combs queried as to his last visit there.
Melton said he had been in the district on Monday, including being near Combs’ Cloud 9 Hair and Nail Salon, adding, “I’m just asking a question.”
Massengill noted that such issues were well beyond his purview, adding that the new MCF President (Bob Backer) was present and willing to address matters.
Bunch shifted the matter back to ensuring the city will not be obligated for replacement should the ornamental emblems be lost or destroyed in the future. Johnson asked City Attorney Robert Burts to draft a resolution and memorandum of agreement to make the understanding official.
Later, as the session was concluding, Combs noted, “I’d like to apologize for my previous outburst.”
The next meeting will see Council review and consider a new lawn services contract with Full-Service Property, providing the firm’s first increase in several years. The body will also consider annexing property owned by Joe Gibson, including parcels behind Rugel Church Furnishings and Farmhouse Antiques 2, which he and his wife, Paula Rugel Gibson, recently purchased.
Reappointments or new members will be considered for the Jefferson County Library Board and the Jefferson City Health and Education Facilities Board. Johnson asked Council to replace him with Massengill as the municipality’s representative on the County’s Regional Solid Waste Board.
