Jefferson City will again partner with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in a public meeting that discusses citizen input received during the first phase of its U.S. 11E Corridor Study.
The gathering will be held Wednesday, June 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Council chambers, located at 112 City Center Drive. The meeting portion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will provide citizens an opportunity to hear about the scope of the project changes made since the public stages began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.