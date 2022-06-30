With the Matsuo Industries plant in the background, a truck travels Old Andrew Johnson Highway near a proposed housing development. Provided they can get an R-2 designation from Jefferson City, developers Phillip Carlyle and Matt McQueen intend to create a 67-lot subdivision on three combined parcels. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD
Jefferson City Council will consider the possibility of rezoning to R-2 three parcels of property located east of Matsuo Corporation’s industrial park facility and just west of a mini-farm along Old A.J. Highway. If approved, developers Phillip Carlyle and Matt McQueen intend to create a 67-lot subdivision on the combined parcels.
According to tnmap.tn.gov/assessment, the three parcels together total 30.72 acres. They are situated on the north side of the highway and dogleg back to the east, toward the Summit Heights neighborhood. The parcels are 14.15, 14.16 and 14.17 on Map 15, and the largest parcel (14.15) is traversed by Byrd Spring Branch.
