First Horizon Foundation’s Tim Coley presents the 2020 Jefferson County Chamber Jefferson Countians of the Year Award to Tennova Jefferson Memorial Hospital representatives Colin McRae, CEO, Dr. John McGraw, Chairman of the Board and Dr. Christian Lansing, Chief of Staff. Behind them are some of the honored employees and hospital board members who were on hand for the announcement and presentation. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
The past year and a half has created innumerable changes to standard operating procedure. One adjustment happened yesterday, when Tennova Jefferson Memorial Hospital employees were honored with the 2020 Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce’s Jefferson Countians of the Year Award.
The First Horizon Foundation, as part of its sponsorship of the award, has made a donation to the Jefferson County Education and Community Foundation in the name of the JMH staff. Representing First Horizon, Timothy Coley, Market President of the bank’s Morristown-Dandridge-Newport-Greeneville-Rogersville locations, noted that the recognition is ultimately many singular honors.
