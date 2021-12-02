KNOXVILLE – Tennova Jefferson Memorial Hospital has been awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country, which is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
