KNOXVILLE – Tennova Healthcare’s Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Newport Medical Center have been recognized as four-star hospitals for the second year in a row by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). A joint announcement of the recognition was made Friday by Colin McRae, CEO of Jefferson Memorial Hospital, and Scott Williams, CEO of Newport Medical Center.
The two Tennova hospitals are among 988 facilities nationwide — and the only hospitals in the Lakeway area — to receive a four-star overall rating. They were also among the 50 percent of hospitals that maintained their rating from the prior year. The CMS quality rating scale ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures.
