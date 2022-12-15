Administrators, contractors, vendors and civic leaders were on hand to celebrate the completion of Jefferson Park at White Pine last Monday. The facility is expected to accommodate new residents beginning in January. Those taking part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting were (left to right) Amanda Hayes, Administrator for Jefferson Park at White Pine; White Pine Mayor Fred Taylor; County Mayor Mark Potts; Roger Mynatt, CEO and administrator for Jefferson Park; Carolyn Voiles, Tim Seals, and Murrell Jarnigan, Jefferson Park board members; and Susan Ryan, Senior Director of the Green House projects. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Community was the theme of last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony for Jefferson Park at White Pine.
Jefferson Park Administrator Roger Mynatt and White Pine Mayor Fred Taylor each cited council member Ann Strom as being one of the leading proponents of the new location, which will begin accepting residents next month.
