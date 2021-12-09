After a federal judge’s injunction, Jefferson Memorial Hospital has paused the requirement that unvaccinated employees complete the Covid-19 vaccine series by January 4, 2022, according to a release from Tennova Healthcare.
“We continue to strongly encourage vaccination since it offers the most protection from COVID-19 and emerging new variants,” the release states. “The majority of our caregivers already have chosen to be vaccinated and more are choosing to be vaccinated now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.