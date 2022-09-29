Joining Hands Health reaches major milestone

Those celebrating Joining Hands Health Center’s 3,000th patient served recently included (left to right) Dr. Carol Shipley, DDS; Mary Ellen Fletcher; Kathy Marshall, RN and Founder; Gaile Avent, Executive Director; Shari Nash; DeAnn Hillard, RDA; and Leah Decesare RN and Operations Director. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Joining Hands Health Center saw its first patient on January 10, 2005, having opened its doors just five days prior to that. Over the course of the intervening 212 months, along with a name change and a move to a larger building, the clinic has served 3,000 patients.
The milestone came a few weeks ago and was included as part of a volunteer celebration held at The Carriage House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.