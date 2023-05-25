JCHS Senior Connor Atkins recently signed scholarship papers to enter the ROTC program at Carson-Newman University. With him are (from left, front) Bradley and Brandi Troutman. In back are SFC Tom Sims, Dr. Monte Sharp, and LTC Greg Stephens. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Connor Atkins recently signed scholarship papers to enter the ROTC program at Carson-Newman University. With him are (from left, front) Bradley and Brandi Troutman. In back are SFC Tom Sims, Dr. Monte Sharp, and LTC Greg Stephens. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Michael Johnson signed scholarship papers to attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently. He is shown with a supportive group of family members and his JROTC instructors. In back (from left) are John Hammonds, Col. Craig Knierim, Mike Johnson, SFC Tom Sims, Dr. Monte Sharp, LTC Greg Stephens. In the second row are Shelley Hammonds, Sarah Shaver, Maggie Johnson, Millie Johnson, Mattie Johnson, Brenda Reece, Jim McCurry. In front are CCM Mike Johnson (Michael’s father), Michael, and his mother Michelle Johnson. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Abigail Tignor recently signed scholarship papers to enter the ROTC program at Carson-Newman University. Family and teachers with her include (in front) Rachel Morgan and Sarah Whetstone. In back are SFC Tom Sims (with Hadleigh Morgan), Stephen Tignor (with Emily Morgan), Dr. Monte Sharp, and LTC Greg Stephens. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Josiah Christian signed scholarship papers to attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently. With him are (from left) Sarah Christian, Dr. Beau Christian, Olivia Christian, Dr. Monty Sharp, Raegan Christian, Alicia Christian, and Stan Coffelt. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Hailey Bunch recently signed scholarship papers to enter the ROTC program at Carson-Newman University. With her are her parents Tracy and Twana Mullins. In back are SFC Tom Sims, Dr. Monte Sharp, Hailey’s brother Ethan, and LTC Greg Stephens. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
JCHS Senior Elizabeth Hall recently signed scholarship papers to enter the ROTC program at Carson-Newman University. With her are mom Marena Hall and stepmom Chesney Hall, as well as SFC Tom Sims, Dr. Monte Sharp, and LTC Greg Stephens. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Jefferson County High School’s JROTC program congratulated six students who signed scholarship papers last week — two of whom are headed to the United States Air Force Academy and four more who will study at Carson-Newman University.
