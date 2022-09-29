Representing the junior class on the homecoming court are Abigail Baxter (left) and Caroline Loveday. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
Most Popular
Articles
- Jefferson Middle Homecoming Tuesday night
- Turnovers, penalties undo Lions in region opener
- Underwood leads LCA to come-from-behind victory
- Hotel complaint leads to drug investigation, arrests
- Lions shut out Berean Christian
- Mossy Creek Station Festival set October 1
- Let’s Chat explores history, purpose of Cherokee Dam
- Jefferson locks in championship bid, routs White Pine
- Access-Life Farm Day celebrates all things fall
- Lady Patriots through to region tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.