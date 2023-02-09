A Johnson City man will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of weapon and drug paraphernalia possession following a Circuit Court jury trial, District Attorney General James Dunn reported this week.
Melvin Chism, III, 47, was found guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon with a previous violent offense, as well as unlawful drug paraphernalia possession following the trial before Circuit Judge Duane Slone. Sentencing is set for March 27. The trial was held January 25, and the jury returned its verdict the next day following over seven hours of deliberation.
