Jury selection is scheduled to begin next Tuesday in the case of a Jeffferson City man accused of killing a woman, as well as her two-year-old and unborn baby, with his car nearly three years ago in the old downtown area.
William David Phillips, 36, is charged with three counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and one alternate count of felony murder. He has been housed in the Lois M. Deberry Special Needs Facility, part of the Tennessee Corrections Department in Nashville, for most of the time since his arrest at the scene of the June 17, 2019, incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.