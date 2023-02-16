Kentucky customers: Water from Houston’s worth the trip

Stephanie Hale (left) and Wendy Lee work to fill the last of bottles and jugs they had been collecting for their Houston’s Mineral Water journey. If things go as they hope, the pair expects to make the loop again. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
Wendy Lee and Stephanie Hale were southeast bound and down Monday.
More important to them than ‘beer in Texarkana” was Houston’s Mineral Water, and they came for it from Louisville, Kentucky. They loaded the back of a tonneau-covered pickup with all manner of gallon jugs, two-liter bottles and such, leaving the Ohio River town at 11 a.m. with New Market on their minds.
