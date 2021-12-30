Kids, cops: it must be Christmas

Mason Dunaway has his sights set on a “monster truck” toy, as Jefferson County Chief Deputy Ronny Coleman readies the shopping cart. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER

Fourteen local kids had gifts under the tree last week, thanks to local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61’s annual “Cops with Kids” program.

Accompanied by officers, the kids went on a shopping spree last Monday at Walmart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.