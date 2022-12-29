A Kodak man died of injuries sustained when his car collided with a propane truck Friday on Highway 25/70 in Dandridge, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
Trevor D. Ball, 25, was killed in the 11:14 a.m. accident at the Goose Creek Road intersection, according to a preliminary report from troopers. His father, 48-year-old Barry D. Ball, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by ambulance, the report states.
