Derrick Layman was approved as the new chief of the White Pine Volunteer Fire Department during Tuesday evening’s Council meeting.
Previously a lieutenant with over a decade of experience with the department, Layman will take over for Chief Chad Cotter, who announced that he is stepping down from the lead role after 17 years to concentrate on his duties as police chief.
