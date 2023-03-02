LCA robotics teams qualify for weekend Brentwood tourney

LCA’s Roaring Lions are headed to Brentwood this weekend for a major competition. (Left to right) Team 16859C consists Brandon Newcomb and Christian Hubbard and Team 16859E is made up of Colton Minor, Sean Marsh and (not shown) Robert Hayden. – Submitted
Lakeway Christian Academy’s Roaring Robotics program is sending a pair of its middle school teams to the Tennessee Robotics Regional Championship this weekend. The event will be held at Brentwood Academy.
Of 62 teams across Tennessee at the middle school level, Team 16859C, comprised of eighth grader Brandon Newcomb and sixth grader Christian Hubbard, is ranked third. Team 16859E, which consists of respectively, eighth grader Sean Marsh and seventh graders Colton Minor and Robert Hayden, ranks 26th.
