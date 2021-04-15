Jefferson City’s Beer Board, comprised of City Council members, was called into session last week to hear the matter of an alcohol sale to a minor by a former employee of Lee’s Food Mart, #29, located at 541 East Broadway Boulevard.
Manager Linda O’Dell represented her company and told members of the body that the clerk who made the sale was dismissed for violation of company policies. She said the former employee had read, agreed with and signed documentation to adhere to laws and Lee’s Food Mart standards, including maintaining regulation of sales regarding alcohol, tobacco and cigarettes.
