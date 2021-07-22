Jason Hill dropped by the Restoration Fitness lemonade stand Saturday afternoon for a refreshing glass of support for the Jefferson County Isaiah 117 House. Mindy Williams and her daughter Kayla pitched in as part of the county-wide effort. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Isaiah 117 supporters spread across Jefferson County with 17 lemonade stands from Strawberry Plains to White Pine Saturday. Some of the enterprises were run by family members and others by friends working together, all of whom were motivated to help provide temporary housing for children in the foster care system.
Mindy Williams, of Jefferson City’s Restoration Fitness, said she and her daughter Kayla decided to join fundraising efforts after listening to the organization’s founder Ronda Paulson. “Ronda came to our church (Heritage Fellowship) and told us about it,” she said.
