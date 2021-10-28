‘Let’s Chat’ scholarships presented

Project Let’s Chat awarded its first scholarships at halftime of Friday night’s JCHS-Morristown West football game. Three JCHS students received scholarships – two for $500, and one for $1,000 – based on their researched essays about local historical sites. Natalie Moore won the Edna Glen Scholarship for $1,000, with Hannah Haston and Meici Payne receiving $500 scholarships. Pictured from left are Interim Chamber of Commerce CEO Diondre Jackson, Haston, Let’s Chat founder Trey Dodson, Moore, Payne and John Turner, and Dillon Murphy of Lions Creative. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Let’s Chat’s, a nonprofit organization established by Patrick Darby, Trey Dodson and John Turner IV, presented its initial Edna Glen scholarship during the JCHS football game Friday.
Inspired by his grandmother’s stories, Dodson had the idea to collect and preserve Jefferson County’s history, in part by utilizing the energy and creativity of JCHS students. The notion soon became a functioning organization that works in partnership with JCHS faculty, the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson County’s Tourism Office and the Niswonger Foundation.
