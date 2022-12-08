Local Disaster Relief group offers warmth

Members of Jefferson County’s Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief crew, (left to right) Danny Newman, Raymond Joseph Pierre Clement and Lloyd Phillips, work to get the team’s log splitter ready to process firewood. The organization is helping local resident stay warm this winter. Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
A spike in fuel costs has created a response of biblical proportions.
Danny Newman, Bill Etter and fellow servants involved in the Jefferson County chapter of Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief are volunteering scores of hours weekly to provide firewood to those in need. Working from a White Pine staging area, the trained emergency responders collect, cut and split wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.