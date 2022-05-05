Local entities celebrate National Arbor Day

Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain accepted a redbud tree at Nelson Merry Park as a gift from AEC and Trilight. Joining him at the planting event were (left to right) Ken Coffey and Kim McGhee of AEC, Nathan Cox and Lane Hughes of Cox Landscaping, and Trilight GM Eric Ogle. – Submitted
Friday’s local Arbor Day festivities included tree planting ceremonies and honors presentations from the Arbor Day Foundation (ADF), according to Mitch Cain, who directs Member Services for Appalachian Electric Cooperative and also serves as mayor of Jefferson City.
AEC and Mt. Horeb Elementary School inaugurated a Tree Campus partnership through which a dozen trees will be planted on school grounds. Mt Horeb’s fifth graders were named members of its Tree Team and planted the first four trees. The same number of trees will be planted for the next two Arbor Day celebrations, which over time should create a lush canopy for coming generations of students, Cain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.