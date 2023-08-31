Firefighters from four local departments assisted Monday night with the response to a massive fire at a plastics recycling warehouse in Newport.
The fire started at about 8 p.m. at Scott Recycling, just off Highway 25E on Verner Avenue. The building is a total loss, and crews have been busy most of the week tamping down hot spots. The huge fire gave off a large plume of heavy black smoke.
