Local car enthusiasts gathered Sunday afternoon to discuss and promote Saturday’s 13th annual Cruise Against Cancer. They include (left to right) Taylor Manning, 1977 Corvette; Tracy Bailey, 1972 Chevy C-10 pickup; Nathan Manning, 1959 Cadillac Sedan DeVille; Tim Smith, 1950 Ford; Lisa Burchell, 1970 Buick Skylark and Angela Shelton, 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Dumplin Valley residents Nathan and Jessica Manning hosted a group of fellow classic car aficionados Sunday afternoon in preparation for this Saturday’s Cruise Against Cancer. The 12-hour rain-or-shine event will be held in Newport’s City Park and begins at 7 a.m.
While car and driver participation was hampered last year by the COVID-19 fueled shutdown, Nathan Manning said that scores of enthusiasts and others who couldn’t attend made up for it by online giving and mailing in donations. The push helped carry cumulative donations past the $250,000 mark in funds that are in turn directed to those who need help paying personal and household costs as they deal with diagnoses and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.