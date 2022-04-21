Local vets on Honor Air's 30th trip

When the HonorAir Knoxville flight landed in Knoxville the evening of April 13, the program successfully completed its 30th flight, taking over 3,700 East Tennessee veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built to honor their sacrifices.
The program is dedicated to taking as many East Tennessee World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans as possible on this special trip. The one-day, all expense paid trip includes a chartered flight and tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials.
According to Eddie Mannis, Founder and Chairman of HonorAir Knoxville, “Over the years the program has become a community event. Multiple civic groups, military organizations, hospitals, city and county government employees, area businesses and private citizens have stepped forward to be a part of HonorAir.”
“However, each flight costs about $100,000. Its future depends heavily on the support of the community”
For more information www.honorairknoxville.com.
