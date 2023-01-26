Local wildlife rehabber Lynne McCoy passes away

Lynne McCoy and a friend. – File photo

The region’s wildlife lost a true friend last Friday.

Lynne McCoy, who rehabbed over 16,000 wild animals during a 47-year volunteer career, died at her home in New Market after a long battle with cancer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.