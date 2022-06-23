KNOXVILLE - On June 16, 2022, the Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee, sentenced Shana Coffey, age 42, of Jefferson City, to serve 262 months in federal prison for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography, followed by lifetime on supervised release.
As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Coffey agreed to plead guilty to a superseding indictment charging her with producing child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2251(a) and (e) and attempting to distribute child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2522A(a)(2)(B).
