Developer David Cooper approached the City of New Market’s Planning Committee last week with preliminary drawings for what he intends will become a 17-lot home development.
Called Lost Creek, Phase III, the subdivision sits near the back side of a former golf course, which was open for public play, that sold at auction almost two years ago. Provided the development continues to meet approval, Cooper’s project will join more than a half-dozen Bales Road homes in varying stages of completion on the former course.
